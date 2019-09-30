A YORK village primary school pupil scooped first place in a competition to encourage children to get involved in creative writing.
The winner of the competition was Esme Thomas of St Martins CE School in Fangfoss who took home £100 worth of book tokens in the contest organised by poet and author Christina Gabbitas.
Christina, of Selby, worked in partnership with York Castle Museum to organise a children’s short poetry competition, in which entrants must write about the museum.
She said: “I’m a big believer of encouraging children to write creatively. The museum is a wonderful place of curiosities and a brilliant place to capture children’s imagination.”
Esme said: “I enjoyed writing the poem and especially as I had my fifth birthday party at the museum, I remembered lots of things.”
Christina was also asked to write a story that could help to educate children about the museum, and deliver workshops in the summer holidays.
The book entitled ‘A Train Journey Through Time’ will be available in the museum shop and online soon.
Christina said: “ I thoroughly enjoyed choosing various exhibits in the museum to include.”