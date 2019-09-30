"MINDLESS" vandals have damaged a historic Grade I listed chapel in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a medieval window was smashed at Knaresborough's Chapel of Our Lady of the Crag, on Abbey Road beside the Nidd Gorge.

The chapel is cut out of the sandstone of the river gorge cliff face. It was built as an orartory – a place for prayer – possibly by a master mason known as ‘John Mason’ in 1409. It was listed Grade I in 1952, and is described by Historic England as “remarkable”. Today it is cared for and maintained by a charitable trust.

Sometime between the afternoon of September 8 and September 10, a grill was ripped off a stained glass window, the window smashed and a door handle broken, North Yorkshire Police said.

The window was medieval, dating back to around the 14th century. In order to smash it, a purpose-made metal mesh grill protecting the window was ripped off and a large boulder thrown at it, the force added.

The window frame, leaded separators and glass are now being sent to conservators to see if they can be salvaged and repaired.

Officers from Knaresborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have attended the scene and inquiries are ongoing. Patrols have been increased in the area, and officers are urging anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “This mindless vandalism has damaged an extremely special place that is an important and unique part of Knaresborough’s history. The whole community will rightly be shocked and saddened by this incident. Someone will know who is responsible, so we would urge them to do the right thing and contact the police.”

If you have information that could assist the investigation, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote reference number 12190168226.

North Yorkshire has thousands of priceless heritage sites like the Chapel of Our Lady of the Crag.

North Yorkshire Police supports Heritage Watch schemes, which aim to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour at historic sites.

Supporters are asked to be aware of where the heritage sites are in their communities, keep an eye out for them, and report any concerns to the police on 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress. Find out more about Heritage Watch at www.northyorkshire.police.uk/heritagewatch