THE St Leonard’s Hospice charity shops are looking for volunteers and we are appealing for anyone interested in volunteering to get in touch with us.
St Leonard’s Hospice retail has been trading and expanding since 1991 and some of our volunteers are now ready to retire after doing fabulous work, making friends and gaining experience in all aspects of retail.
We have 13 shops across York and in surrounding areas, such as Easingwold, Pocklington, Selby and Sherburn, that contribute nearly half a million pounds towards patient care at the hospice every year. They are vital to the hospice as an organisation and they couldn’t operate without the support of our fantastic volunteers.
Our retail roles are exciting and varied, and involve everything from delivering excellent customer service to operating the till system, signing supporters up for Gift Aid and sorting stock ready for sale.
If you’re interested, and could volunteer at least two hours per week, we’d love to hear from you. Please contact the retail team on 01904 788777 or retail@stleonardshospice.nhs.uk.
Helen Moreton,
Retail manager,
St Leonard’s Hospice, York