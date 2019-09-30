MANY people, including Tory MPs, were appalled by Boris Johnson’s behaviour and language in Parliament last week which evidently aimed to exacerbate the already tense divisions in our society while he brushed away MPs’ concerns for their own safety.
Julian Sturdy MP voted for Boris Johnson as prime minister and supported the prorogation of Parliament.
To date, Mr Sturdy has made no comment.
Does Mr Sturdy condone his prime minister’s behaviour or condemn it?
It is a choice between inflammatory language and a measured statesmanlike approach to difficult issues.
What does Mr Sturdy prefer?
Martha Cross,
Cinder Lane, York
When to vote remain: in a second referendum
YOU printed a letter some days ago (September 16) in which I urged readers thinking of voting leave “to get Brexit over” to vote remain instead, because if we leave the EU the worst of Brexit won’t be over – it’ll be just beginning.
I was referring to voting in a possible fresh referendum, but I didn’t make this clear, and my letter as edited urged readers to vote remain “in any election or referendum”. But I didn’t mean to refer to voting in an election.
For one thing, you can’t vote remain in an election, it isn’t on the ballot. For another, the obvious remain party is the Liberal Democrats, whom I wouldn’t advise anyone to vote for - because leader Jo Swinson favours revoking Article 50 without a people’s vote, and because she won’t co-operate with her best would-be ally Jeremy Corbyn, whom she contemptuously lumps in with Boris Johnson.
Whatever Mr Corbyn’s faults, surely he can’t be that bad!
John Heawood,
Eastward Avenue, Fulford, York
