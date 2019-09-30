MORE than 140 knives and blades were handed in at North Yorkshire Police stations during a week of action against knife crime.

The force once again took part in Operation Sceptre, a national campaign to tackle knife crime, which began on September 16.

Surrender bins at eight police stations across the county, including York's on Fulford Road, resulted in more than 140 knives or blades safely handed in.

Officers carried out a number of interventions under the force’s Operation Divan, which aims to identify and support young people who may be thinking of, or already carry weapons or knives.

In addition, officers distributed posters across the region’s schools, educating children about the dangers of carrying knives and ensuring they know what to do should they come across a knife or bladed weapon.

North Yorkshire Police detective superintendent Fran Naughton, said: “We are pleased with the response to Operation Sceptre which provides an important opportunity to talk about knife crime with children and young people - highlighting the dangers of carrying a knife but also offering support for them and their families.

“Instances of knife crime in North Yorkshire are very low but through initiatives like Operation Sceptre and Operation Divan we work hard to keep it that way. We’d like to thank everyone who has handed in knives throughout the week and positively engaged with officers.”

Operation Divan is a North Yorkshire Police initiative to identify and support young people who may be thinking of or already carrying weapons or knives.

Working together with key partners such as the Youth Justice Service and other agencies, vulnerable young people are identified as early as possible and one-to-one support and education about the risk and harm of weapons is offered.

Issues such as ‘county lines’ drug dealing, child sexual exploitation and bullying are also discussed.