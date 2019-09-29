ORGANISERS of York Balloon Fiesta have declared this year’s three-day event a big success, despite weather conditions making it impossible for any hot air balloons to leave the ground.

More than 25,000 people are thought to have attended the festival between Friday afternoon and Sunday.

John Lowery, who organises the festival, said: “We were pleased to see local residents and visitors from throughout the UK joining us for the day.

"We came so close to being able to host the mass balloon launch on Saturday afternoon, but a narrow band of rain approaching as the pilots would have been inflating meant that the flight had to be cancelled at the very last minute.

“That said, the weather was dry throughout Friday evening and the sun shone for us on Saturday, which really helped bring out the crowds to enjoy the stunt shows, falconry displays, and live entertainment.

"It was a fantastic coup to get Britain’s Got Talent’s Twist & Pulse on the very day that they were appearing in the ‘Champions’ show.”

Steven Jones, who came with his family from Huddersfield, said that there was still plenty to do despite the bad weather.

Visitors were also treated to a Night Glow event on Saturday evening, with a host of balloons lit up by their burners in a choreographed display.

There was also a selection of performances from Dolly Parton, Freddie Mercury and Abba tributes to CBeebies' own Mr Bloom, for younger visitors.

Last year’s city-wide traffic disruption seemed to be avoided, as organisers said that better signage, pre-bookable parking, marshalling, public transport and many people walking to the site enabling all attendees to come and go with the minimum of hassle, despite the large numbers attending.

Bus companies also put on more journeys to help ease congestion.