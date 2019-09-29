YORK Hospitality Association has unveiled a new chair.

Philip Bolson, General Manager at The Grand, York – the city’s only five star hotel – has taken on the lead role at HAY (Hospitality Association York) with Martin Bradnam, GM at the Doubletree by Hilton York, continuing as secretary.

The new regime has already announced a range of ambitious plans, including hosting a hospitality expo in November during York Business Week and ensuring that the voice of the industry is heard in any relevant decision making.

At the same time HAY wants to work closely with local residents and other businesses across York, to ensure the city continues to maintain its position at the forefront of British tourism.

“There has never been a better time to be involved in the hospitality industry in York,” said Mr Bolson.

“We have stunning hotels, amazing restaurants which are achieving national recognition and numerous tourist attractions.

“It’s important that we don’t rest on our laurels however and we continue to work together to raise the profile of York locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.”

“I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to chair HAY and look forward to working with businesses across the city to find ways we can support and promote each other.”

HAY will also be joined by former Independent Councillor and Chair of Indie York – Johnny Hayes.

Mr Hayes will join HAY in an advisory capacity to give information and provide a different perspective from outside the hotel industry.