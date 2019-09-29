FIRE services in and around York will be supporting the National Fire Chiefs Council’s (NFCC) Home Safety Week, which runs from tomorrow September to the October 6.

The campaign is encouraging households to check smoke alarms are right for their homes needs and will provide them with an early warning in the event of a fire. Most homes have smoke alarms installed, but in nearly 20 per cent of accidental house fires in the UK alarm failed to activate. The most common reasons were the smoke failed to reach the detector and because batteries were either missing or defective.