FIRE services in and around York will be supporting the National Fire Chiefs Council’s (NFCC) Home Safety Week, which runs from tomorrow September to the October 6.
The campaign is encouraging households to check smoke alarms are right for their homes needs and will provide them with an early warning in the event of a fire. Most homes have smoke alarms installed, but in nearly 20 per cent of accidental house fires in the UK alarm failed to activate. The most common reasons were the smoke failed to reach the detector and because batteries were either missing or defective.
NFCC are encouraging people to:
•Replace alarms every ten years- even if they appear to work when tested
•Fit additional alarms in the rooms used most
•Install interlinked alarms, so when one activates they all do
•Purchased sealed unit alarms so batteries cannot be removed or tampered with
James Bywater, NFCC Lead for Home Detection, said: " NFCC want people to think beyond installing a smoke alarm on the landing and in the hallway and think about the risks in their own home to ensure they have the right detection in the right places. This might mean installing more alarms in your home, particularly in the rooms used most. Home detection technology has advanced and products with sealed batteries or interlinked systems are available and as part of your home safety plan may give you precious minutes to escape if a fire starts."
As part of the week, the National Fire Council are also asking people to register their white goods and take care with electrical items.