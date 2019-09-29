CASTLE Howard has announced that it will be partnering with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust as it launches its ‘Charity of the Year’ scheme.

Each year, the historic house and country estate will partner with a different charity to help raise funds for causes across Yorkshire and the UK.

The charity chosen to kick-start the scheme is the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, a local charity that aims big when it comes to standing up for Yorkshire’s wildlife.

The charity, which works to create a Yorkshire rich in wildlife for the benefit of everyone, looks after over 100 nature reserves across Yorkshire and has been involved in many important projects over its 70-year history. From protecting our precious seas and coastlines and campaigning to save nationally important habitats to empowering young people to become Tomorrow’s Natural Leaders, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust continues to play a huge part in protecting Yorkshire’s wildlife.

Nicholas Howard said: "Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s cause has struck a chord with us at Castle Howard.

"with over 8000 acres of parkland, woodland and farmland, all located within the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding National Beauty, it’s important for the Estate to act as responsible stewards of the land. The funds raised by our visitors play a large part in helping us to achieve this and now we are proud to stand alongside Yorkshire Wildlife Trust as we lend our support to them. Yorkshire is a beautiful and diverse area and we hope to raise significant funds to help the Trust create a future more in step with the rhythms of nature."

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust hosted the Wildlife Zone at Countryfile Live this summer, taking visitors on a journey around Yorkshire’s wild places with their own wildlife passport. From the peatlands all the way down to the sea, visitors learnt all about Yorkshire’s precious wildlife through a series of fun challenges and games for the whole family. Hosted in the grounds of the country estate, the event was a success for all and it will be returning to Castle Howard in 2020.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust will also be attending Castle Howard’s Autumn Harvest & Flower Festival on September 26 until the 29.

Amanda Spivack, director of Fundraising and Engagement at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: "we are very excited to be part of Castle Howard’s Charity of the Year scheme and this is a fantastic way to continue our relationship with the Estate. Keep an eye out for our donation boxes on your next visit to Castle Howard and listen out for more wildlife news, events and exclusives."