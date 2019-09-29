DESPITE the downpour, visitors were treated to a Night Glow performance and a firework show at York Balloon Fiesta.
The festival comes to a close today, after three days of rides, music, bird displays and much more.
Here are our best shots from last night's performance.
A great light show by @YBF2019 tonight!!
Loving the commentary by @BenMinsterFM too and entertainment 😁
💛💚#york #balloon pic.twitter.com/nV4upPWeIM
— Indigo Greens (@Indigo_Greens) September 28, 2019
