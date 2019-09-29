POLICE are investigating an arson attack outside an elderly woman's home.

On September 22, around eight metres of a hedge was set on fire, creating a large blaze at an address on Jenny Field Drive, Harrogate, whilst a woman in her 80s and her son were in the property, North Yorkshire Police said.

Fire investigators confirmed it was started deliberately and an accelerant was used.

The force added: "It happened at around 1.15am on Sunday, September 22.

A member of the public saw three young males running from the area around the same time."

Police are appealing for anyone who saw three young males or has any other information about the incident, including young people purchasing or stealing accelerants such as petrol or lighter fluid on the same day.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote incident number 12190175899.