OVER 15,000 people descended on Knavesmire today for York Balloon Fiesta.

Crowds gathered to watch the hot air balloons take to the skies but it, unfortunately, had to be cut short due to bad weather.

However, organisers are confident that the Night Glow show will go ahead at around 9 pm tonight.

The festival has also featured a fun fair, birds of prey show, children’s activities and entertainment, along with live music, a beer tent, street food stalls from Yorkshire vendors and more.

These are our best photos of the day.