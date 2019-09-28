A man suffered a broken leg following a collision near York yesterday.

The incident happened at around 10.45 pm on Friday in Thorpe Willoughby, when a VW Golf collided with a tree.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said four men, all in their 30's, were injured.

It said that one man suffered minor injuries, another had chest injuries, whilst an individual suffered a fractured hip, and another had a broken leg.

They added: "The vehicle ignited following the impact and was totally destroyed by fire. Crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, lighting and casualty board used.

"Police and Ambulance also attended."