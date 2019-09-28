AN art, dance and music group will transform Castle Car Park tomorrow into an immersive performance space.

From 2pm onwards, the group York Dance will be performing outdoor dance performance that will incorporate animation and sound, performed by young people from across the city.

The performance is part of an new art commission called iMOVE, which is supported City of York Council.

Over the past year, York Dance Space has been delivering short programmes of activity in collaboration with Pilot Theatre. Their mission is to give young people a space to be creative, play and try new things in the city.

“The Castle Gateway commission has allowed us to continue this work and collaborate with other organisations in the city”, said Drew Wintie-Hawkins, Co-Artistic Director of York Dance Space.

“iMove, like all our projects, is fully inclusive and we have ensured that young people’s voices remain at the heart of the sessions. Their stories, opinions and dreams have been a source of inspiration for the performative elements of the piece and an interesting perspective on re-imagining and developing the Castle Gateway area from a young person’s perspective.”

The performance will also feature musicians from the 9-Bit Orchestra - a innovative project that encourages participants to get stuck into tech tinkering, circuit bending and coding to create lots of noise, facilitated by York Explore.

Audience members will be invited into the performance space and be immersed in music, dance and animation with some of York's most famous heritage sites as the backdrop.