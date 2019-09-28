YORK Green Party has offered not to bid for the York Outer seat in a general election - if the Liberal Democrats and Labour agree to throw their support behind a single candidate.

The party - who have written to the Labour and Liberal Democrat Parties - believe that "it is essential that we unite to defeat the hard Brexit, Conservative party, and the pro-Brexit incumbent in York Outer".

Tom Franklin, Chair of the York Green Party, said: “During the referendum, we were repeatedly told by the vote Leave campaigners that there would be a deal, and nobody campaigned to leave without a deal.

"We need a people’s vote to determine whether people still want Brexit, and if so what kind of Brexit."

Lars Kramm, the Green Candidate for York Outer said: "Of course, I am disappointed if we don't have the possibility to make the Green case at a general election. But sometimes you need to step back and think about the greater good of the country."

In response, the Labour candidate for York Outer, Anna Perrett, said that Labour is the only party capable of defeating the Tories.

She said: "Labour reduced Julian Sturdy's majority down by 5000 at the last election, while the Lib Dems lost votes and the Green Party scored less than two per cent. Only a vote for Labour can beat the Tories in York Outer and stop their reckless attempts to leave the EU. Labour is the only party to offer the people a voice through a new referendum on Europe, placing trust in people and giving them the final say."

A Liberal Democrat spokesperson said: "With recent successes in the local and European elections, where the Liberal Democrats won 18 of the 23 seats in York Outer, and Labour did not win a single seat. It is clear that only the Liberal Democrats can challenge the Conservatives in York Outer.

"Labour's absence of leadership on Brexit and the Conservatives’ disastrous mishandling of our country's future have alienated many residents, demonstrated by recent polling showing the Liberal Democrats winning York Outer.

"If York Labour truly supports the campaign for Remain, they would recognise that the Liberal Democrats are the only viable challengers to the Brexiteer Conservatives."

The Press has approached Mr Sturdy for a comment.