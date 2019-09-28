A CHARITY which provides hot meals to an increasing number of homeless people in York has received £1,000 after winning a national competition.
Hoping York Street Kitchen, which is run by volunteers and is funded entirely by donations from the public, won the Nation’s Choice Award 2019 - hosted by the non-profit travel booking website, www.HotelsThatHelp.co.uk.
The charity participated in a voting contest and finished first out of 24 homelessness charities from across the UK, after receiving almost 1,000 votes from the local community.
Tom and Georgie, of Hotels That Help, delivered the prize money to the charity last Sunday. (September 22)
Hoping York's co-founder, Kym Brown, said: "This is a fantastic vote of confidence from the York community, which secures our service to the homeless right into winter. Our heartfelt thanks go to all the nearly 1000 people who voted for us and to Hotels That Help.
"Tonight, as always, we provided hot food, a foodbank, clothes, bedding and a warm space for those in York left out in the cold. We depend entirely on donations from the generous public of York, for the service we love providing."