LOCAL coffee roaster and tea specialist, York Emporium, have developed a special charity coffee blend for St Leonard’s Hospice in York.

York Emporium, based in Nether Poppleton and part of The Upton Group Ltd, has developed the coffee in collaboration with the charity to raise funds, support, and awareness.

The coffee is a combination of Ethiopian, Kenyan, and Colombian coffees to create a full-bodied, smooth blend with date, dark chocolate and salted caramel notes.

For every 100g of the coffee sold on their website, York Emporium will be donating £1 to St Leonard’s. The coffee is available as a 200g or 500g bag and is also available for wholesale buyers.

York Emporium Director, Laurence Beardmore, said: “The work that the team at St Leonard’s Hospice undertake on a daily basis alongside the palliative care and support that they provide to vulnerable members of our community is simply inspiring. We wanted to create something special, to honour the dedication of the hospice and to help raise funds for such a worthwhile cause."

Kathryn Craven, corporate and community fundraiser at the Hospice said: “We’re so grateful to Laurence and the team at York Emporium for supporting the Hospice in this way. Not only does the coffee taste delicious, but they’re also donating a really generous amount to St Leonard’s too. If you’re a coffee lover who wants to support the Hospice, it really is a no-brainer.

"York Coffee was Purchased by the Upton Group LTD in 2016 - a family-run firm with over 50 years of trading in the drinks and confectionary vending sector.

" They currently employ in the region of 70 members of staff at a number of sites including, Vending Head Office in Selby, North Yorkshire with depots in Scarborough and Hull, and the coffee roastery ‘York Emporium,’ based in a new bespoke building at Poppleton Business Park, York. "