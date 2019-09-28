DESPITE the weather washout preventing the hot air balloons taking to the skies yesterday, crowds flocked to Knavesmire as York Balloon Festival got underway.
Last night crowds were treated to performances from tribute acts Abba and Freddie Mercy, and were also given a performance of tethered balloons that lit up the sky with a choreographed 'Night Glow' performance - whilst children enjoyed the inflatable assault course.
Spokesman for the festival Jay Commins said that this morning's balloon flight had been cancelled but they were hoping for better weather this afternoon.
Here are some of the best pictures from yesterday and if you have visited the festival, send your photos to Newsdesk@thepress.co.uk
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment