PRESTIGIOUS awards which celebrate the best in the fashion sector have shortlisted a York-based brand for recognition.

Luxury leather goods brand Maxwell-Scott has been nominated for the Accessories Brand of the Year award in The Drapers Awards 2019.

It is the second year Maxwell-Scott has been shortlisted. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on November 21.

The Drapers Awards have 21 categories, from best store design to best marketing campaign.

Maxwell-Scott missed out in 2018 to rival leather goods brand Knomo.

Founder William Forshaw, who lives in York and runs the business with a team from Dunnington, said: “It feels wonderful to be nominated once again for the Accessories Brand of the Year award.

"When I first launched Maxwell-Scott, I aspired to be recognised by the fashion industry’s leaders - Drapers was most certainly on that list.

"For it to now be a reality is a true ‘pinch me’ moment. I am very much looking forward to the awards ceremony in November.”

The ceremony will take place at Exhibition in London for the first time, with about 800 guests.

Harrogate-born William Forshaw founded the company in 2002, with the aim of crafting pieces, from briefcases to handbags and smaller accessories, to last an entire career. It now has a global reach, with a turnover of £3.5 million, and sells around 20,000 items a year, including women’s bags, wallets and purses.