ANOTHER Press Camera Club winner has seen her work copied onto canvas.

Emma Richardson, the winner of July’s leg of the competition, had her picture of St Mary’s Church in Studley Royal placed onto a canvas by Jessops in York, which sponsors the competition.

The theme for July’s entry was landmarks.

Emma said: “I feel very honoured that my picture was chosen, in a category as large as landscapes and with so many iconic local ones I honestly didn’t think I stood chance.

“Autumn is my favourite season and I love to see the trees changing.

“The day this picture was taken was a particularly cold autumn day. We had just had a brief rain storm so the sun was just beginning to shine again.

“It highlighted the spire so beautifully it just had to be captured.”

As well as her picture on a canvas, Emma also received £50 from Jessops.

September’s theme for picture entries into the Press Camera Club competition is ‘favourite things’ and the winner is yet to be announced.