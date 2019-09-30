A CAFE boss who bought tea cups in a charity shop for her customers got a shock - when she was told they were worth a small fortune.

Vickie Hinchey, 47, who co-owns Castle Tea Rooms, in Castle Gate, York, said she was told by a customer that the tea cups used in the shop were extremely rare and valuable, with a selling price of around £200 a piece.

She purchased the tea cups six months ago when she first bought the site and has been using them ever since.

On Wednesday, a customer approached her and told her that the tea cups - which are Royal Antoinette - are highly sought-after.

“I had no idea,” said Vickie.

“I have a set of four and I had been using them regularly since we opened the shop.

“The lady approached me and said I should take great care of them because they are so valuable.

“At first I was shocked and then elated.

“I can’t remember how much I purchased them for but it was considerably less than what they are really worth.

“We have used these cups so many times, it’s a miracle that they didn’t get broken, because many cups have been broken since then.

“I haven’t washed them since.

“I’m almost too scared to touch them”

Vickie added that they have decided to put the tea cups in bubble wrap, and store them away safely, with the hope that they may increase further in value over the years.

She added: “The customer said that they will most likely increase with value over the years, so that £1,000 value for four of them may increase further.

“I can’t thank her enough for spotting them and letting me know because I would still be using them with absolutely no idea.”