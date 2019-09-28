COFFEE mornings were held around the city yesterday, Friday, to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Schools, shops and businesses invited members of the community to attend for coffee and cake to raise money for the charity.

Parents also flocked to Park Grove School, in The Groves, on Friday morning and helped raise £440 for the charity.

Head teacher Jo Sawyer said: “It was wonderful to see so many of our parents at the coffee morning today.

"There was a real community atmosphere and everybody pulled together to bring in cakes and donations for this excellent cause.”

Assistant head teacher Natalie Martin added: "We would like to thank all of the parents that came and our fantastic parent teacher association for their involvement in a very successful coffee morning.”