CLIMATE change means weeds will “grow more vigorously” across York, according to a council report.

And efforts to kill overgrown weeds have been “very problematic due to the weather” this year as the chemicals have been repeatedly washed off by rain.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive member for the environment at City of York Council, will be asked to look at how weed growth on roadsides and footpaths is managed.

Conservative councillors called for “immediate action” on overgrown weeds in August, saying the city looked “neglected”.

A report prepared for the meeting says the council will look at whether chemical, mechanical sweeping or burning of weeds would be acceptable - given that these methods have a negative impact on the environment.

Cllr Widdowson said: “We recognise that we could be doing more to improve weed growth in the city, so I welcome this report.

“Climate change is changing our landscape, with predicted warmer and wetter summers expected, so we know weed growth is going to become more vigorous in the years to come.

“We want to be ahead of the game and able to address this before it gets worse. So this is an important report on how we look at this issue in the most sustainable and environmentally friendly way we can, to enable us to have a cleaner and greener city.”

The council will also consider encouraging volunteers to help clean up overgrown plants.

And they will review the frequency of weed removal, the locations included and new methods.

The report adds that two formal non-compliance notices have been issued to the contractor that currently tackles overgrown weeds because of delays to telling the authority which streets have been treated.

It says: “In response the contractor has deployed additional supervision and resource to the contract, at their own cost.

“The final application of weed killer commenced on September 16. Given the first two applications have not been as effective as the contract mandates, the council has formally requested a plan from the contractor to remove the weeds, from locations to be agreed, once they are dead after the final application.”

The meeting takes place on October 7.