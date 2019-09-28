A YORK student fighting leukaemia has been found a potentially life-saving stem cell donor match.

The Press reported earlier this month how Alex Haines, 21, who studies psychology at the University of York, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a type of blood cancer, in 2017.

He discovered the cancer after noticing a lump on his knee and underwent 11 months of chemotherapy at a specialist hospital in London, with his weight dropping to just 45kg in the process.

Alex was told his best chance of a long-term cure would be a stem cell transplant - and he appealed in The Press for people to join the donor register.

But his mum, Maya Haines, has now revealed that a match has been found - which could potentially save his life.

She said: “Our doctor told us that the match is an 11 out of 11, which they said is so rare to find.

“He has a long way to go but this has given us a real fighting chance and optimism about the outcome from such a positive match.”

Maya added that Alex will be admitted back into the University College Hospital in London on October 8 to undergo a high dose of chemotherapy, followed by irradiation, over an eight-day period.

The treatment will help break down his immune system in order to prepare him for nine days of stem cell treatment.

She added: “The treatment will be really tough on him.

“They’ve already told us that he will have to go through a lot of treatment that will make him really poorly.

“He is expected to suffer from Mucositis, sickness and diarrhoea, as well as a high chance of other infections.

“Once the treatment has finished, it will take between 10 and 15 days to determine whether it has worked.

“This stage will be touch and go because he will be at risk of contracting bacteria that could cause big problems.

“He is such a strong boy, who has campaigned endlessly and has kept fighting. We are all hoping and praying that everything goes okay but this is the best chance we have.”

His recovery is expected to take up to 12 months.

Alex, who is a member of the Anthony Nolan charity, which helps people find stem cell donors, said that it is important to join the register because healthy people could help someone who desperately needs a stem cell transplant.

Rebecca Pritchard, head of register development at Anthony Nolan, said: "We’re thrilled that a matching donor has been found for Alex, and we’ll be supporting him as he prepares for his stem cell transplant.

"It’s been wonderful to see the support for Alex, who has inspired hundreds of people to join the Anthony Nolan register.

“Each new donor could mean the chance of life for someone with blood cancer or a blood disorder in the future."

People who are aged 16-30 and in good general health can still join the Anthony Nolan register.

To find out more visit anthonynolan.org/alex

Rebecca added: "We’re incredibly thankful to Alex, for sharing his story, and to all of his amazing supporters for spreading the word about the lifesaving potential of stem cell donors."