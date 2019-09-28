YORK stained glass artist Helen Whittaker has been chosen to help promote a UK Government international campaign to showcase British creative talent.
Helen, creative director at Barley Studio in Dunnington, features in the 'craft is great' section of the GREAT Britain campaign, which aims to 'showcase the best of what our whole nation has to offer to inspire the world and encourage people to visit, do business, invest and study in the UK.'
A spokesperson said it was the Government’s most ambitious international promotional campaign ever, and 'captures the best of all that is familiar about the UK, but also what is new and surprising about this country,' adding:" Our aim is to encourage people around the world to think and feel differently about the UK."
Helen created a stained glass window which was installed at All Saints Church in York's Pavement - after a fundraising appeal organised by The Press - to commemorate the York servicemen and women who served in Afghanistan, including three who died.
She also created a window at Westminster Abbey last year to a design by David Hockney, which was intended to celebrate the Queen’s long reign.
