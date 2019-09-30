MORE than one in three people in York who were homeless or under the threat of homelessness last year were in paid work.

Data published last week by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government revealed that between March 2018 and the same month 2019, 786 York households were owed a Prevention or Relief Duty.

Prevention Duty is when a local authority must take steps to secure a household’s accommodation if it is at risk, while Relief Duty is when a local authority must help the applicant secure accommodation for at least six months.

Of the 786 households owed one of the duties, 163 were in full-time work while 133 were in part-time work - an overall figure of 38 per cent in work.

The statistics for York are higher than the national average, which currently stands at 25 per cent.

Labour spokesperson for housing, Cllr Michael Pavlovic, said: “

“It shows how insecure and low paid work impacts not only on individuals and families, but on the taxpayer too.

“This is why workplace protections and the real living wage of £9 an hour are so important, to enable people to better cope and support themselves and their families. A decent home is a basic human right, so it’s absolutely right that the council ensures people have one.”

Cllr Denise Craghill, City of York Council executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, said:

“We’re addressing this in many ways, including taking action which kept 243 households at risk of homelessness secure in their homes in 2018/19. Also, our Local Plan sets out affordable housing targets, whilst increasing supply and in addition our Housing Delivery Programme will deliver at least 600 homes of which 40 per cent will be affordable. We continue to work with private landlords and social landlords to increase the housing supply and make best use of the city’s social housing stock.”

“We’re running a shared accommodation scheme HomeShare, and are considering alternative tenancy schemes to support lower-income households.

“Anyone worried about losing their home should call 01904 554500 or email: housing.options@york.gov.uk or visit www.york.gov.uk/HousingOptions