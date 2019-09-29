A HAIRDRESSER has an extra £300 court bill after he abandoned his appeal against his road rage convictions.

Last November, York magistrates heard how Paul Mark House, 50, tailgated a 16-year-old on a moped in Tadcaster Road, York, in rush hour traffic.

Then he overtook the boy and braked in front of him so suddenly the boy crashed into him.

He got out of his BMW and pushed the teenager backwards before leaving without giving his details.

The magistrates convicted House, of Orchard Way, York, after a trial, of dangerous driving, assault and failure to stay at the scene of a traffic collision.

When House’s appeal was called on at York Crown Court, his barrister Andrew Thompson said: “The appellant has further reflected on this matter generally and the powers this court has. He seeks to withdraw his appeal.”

He was allowed to drop his appeal, but must pay £300 towards the prosecution’s appeal costs.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £620 prosecution costs, £115 compensation to the 16-year-old and a £115 statutory surcharge.

They sentenced him to 10 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months, a 12-month driving ban and he must take an extended driving test before driving alone again.