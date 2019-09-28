NORTH Yorkshire Police has been told to improve its understanding of how fairly its officers treat members of the public.

The latest report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has analysed police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL).

The inspection, between March and April 2018, found that the force requires improvement in its legitimacy. This included how it treats the public and its workforce, adding that “a full picture is needed of how both the use of force and stop and search powers are being used in the community”.

It added that black or black British individuals were more than five times more likely to be stopped and searched compared to white people - and the number of stop and searches in North Yorkshire were far fewer - with a rate of 2.3 per 1,000 people - compared to the national average of 4.7.

Meanwhile, the force also requires improvements in the way its officers treat the public fairly and with respect.

Areas for improvement included ensuring effective supervision, making sure officers who use stop and search powers understand what are reasonable grounds and to have effective scrutiny.

However, the report added that North Yorkshire Police has an overall summary of ‘good’ in both effectiveness and efficiency.

The force fosters a culture that values engagement and fair treatment to communities, and was praised for its ability to protect vulnerable victims of crime. It was also effective at responding to incidents.

The report said the force was also good at tackling anti-social behaviour, investigating crime and has adapted well to the demands it faces.

North Yorkshire Chief Constable Lisa Winward said: “ I welcome the report which recognises that we are good at preventing and investigating crime, and in particular, that we are good at identifying and protecting vulnerable people.

“I am very pleased that it has singled out particular areas of work for praise such as our scheme to help people with learning difficulties and that it acknowledges some of the key areas of vulnerability where we work well such as supporting vulnerable victims.

“We acknowledge that there are areas where improvements should be made and plans are already in place to address these. For example, the introduction of stop and search boards designed to provide scrutiny for this intrusive area of policing and investment in software, resources and training to identify potential corruption within the force.