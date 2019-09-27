BUSINESSES in need of an action plan to help prepare for Brexit are being invited to an advice event in York on Tuesday, October 1.

A session is being held for all food and drink, and agritech exporters, particularly those exporting to the EU, as the Government accelerates plans so it is ready to leave the EU on October 31.

The event is at NAFIC Lakeside Conference Centre, The National Agri-Food Innovation Campus, York, from 8.30am to 11.30am.

It is one of a series of Department for International Trade events.

Organisers say participants will leave with a personalised action plan covering aspects such as the paperwork needed to continue exporting, labelling requirements, impact to supply chains, longer shipping times and food deterioration as well as changes to regulations and contracts and how to moving goods across borders.

Places are limited. Register at www.the-lep.com/for-businesses/events/food-and-drink-brexit-workshop-tuesday-1-october/

Advice is also available from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership Growth Service on 0113 348 1818 or the-lep.com or gov.uk/Brexit.

Roger Marsh, chair of the LEP and NP11, said: “It’s increasingly important during times of change to take advantage of business support.

“As an LEP we are doing all we can to support businesses in a uncertain environment by flexing our resources and working in partnership with local authority partners within the city region, Yorkshire and Humber, the north and on a national level with Government.

“We are engaging with business networks and trade associations to ensure that the message of support is cascade to businesses in all corners of the region.”

To find out more and book on to events, businesses can get in touch with the LEP Growth Service on 0113 348 1818 or visit the-lep.com or gov.uk/Brexit for the latest support.