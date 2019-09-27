A TOP fashion store opened this afternoon in part of the former BHS store in York city centre.

Flannels, which is part of the Sports Direct International empire and sells men's, women's and children's luxury clothing, shoes and accessories, threw open its doors in New Street to shoppers at lunchtime.

The 18,000 square foot store has been created on two levels in a section of the old BHS department store, which has lain empty since it closed down in 2016.

Manager Liam Barrett said Flannels was employing 15 people initially but with the possibility of more staff being recruited later.

He said it sold high-end luxury designer brands, including handbags and footwear.

He added that the store had been created through a four-month refurbishment project and it was hoped that another larger section of the former BHS, measuring 38,000 square feet, would open as a new concept Sports Direct and USC fashion store at around Christmas time.

Flannels was founded by Neil Prosser in 1976 with a menswear store in Knutsford, Cheshire, followed by store in Altrincham and Manchester city centre, where it introduced new labels to the city for the first time such as Giorgio Armani and Paul Smith.

The opening of the York store is part of a massive expansion of Flannels by Sports Direct across the country.

Its opening, and that of the Sports Direct and USC store in the former BHS fronting on to Coney Street later this year, is a major boost to the city centre.

It comes after a series of closures of city centre fashion stores including LK Bennett, River Island and, most recently, the Dorothy Perkins and Burtons store in Coney Street, which shut last weekend as part of a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) for owners Arcadia.

Gap in Davygate is also due to shut next month.