MENTAL health services across North Yorkshire have received a huge boost in funding to provide vulnerable people with additional crisis services and alternative places of safety.

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys (TEWV) NHS Foundation services have received over half a million pounds worth of funding from local clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) to help reduce the impact of a mental health crisis on both individuals in crisis and wider services, such as the police, ambulance, and accident and emergency.