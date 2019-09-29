CUSTOMERS in a brewery’s pubs were first banned from swearing and then from using their smartphones, laptops and tablets.

Now a Samuel Smith’s pub next door to the brewery in Tadcaster has issued a further ban - on dogs.

Laminated signs placed in the windows of the Angel and White Horse in Bridge Street state: “No dogs allowed inside this pub, with the exception of guide dogs and assistance dogs. Thank you.”

A regular told The Press that he and his wife used to go to the pub with their pet terrier for a drink most weekends, but wouldn’t be visiting it again in the light of the ban.

He said they had turned up with their dog a few days ago but decided to go elsewhere after seeing the signs.

He said he could not understand why, when pub custom was declining, bans were being issued which might discourage rather than encourage trade.

Christopher Tregellis, chair of the York branch of Camra, said it supported a broad spectrum of pubs, provided customers were aware of pubs’ policies on issues such as bringing dogs and children into the premises, and Camra’s Good Beer Guide made it clear whether pubs were dog friendly or not.

The Press reported in 2017 that drinkers in Samuel Smith’s pubs faced being barred for swearing under a new zero tolerance policy.

Pub managers had reportedly been told they were responsible for ensuring they were run in a "proper and orderly" manner, including preventing the use of bad language.

They were told that customers and staff alike must be asked to refrain from bad language and, if they refused, managers must refuse to serve them, it is reported.

It emerged earlier this year that the brewery had also barred customers from talking on their mobile phones while on the premises, with people wishing to make a phone call having to go outside like smokers. The ban also applied to laptops and tablets, with the aim of pubs being for social conversation, person to person.

The Angel and White Horse and brewery declined to comment.