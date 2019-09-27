A YORK winner of Small Business Sunday joined a secret mission to thank its creator Theo Paphitis to help toast his 60th birthday.
The millionaire retailer and Dragons Den star launched the weekly initiative #SBS in 2010 to celebrate small enterprise. It now has more than 2200 winners and raises the profile of UK businesses.
A 2018 winner Wendy Harris, of York-based PQ Soy Wax Candles, joined more than 160 businesses from #SBS to thank Theo by supporting the #NHS70/ThankYouNHS campaign of fellow #SBS winner, Nigel Richardson, of Secret Hamper.
They contributed towards sponsoring 70 bespoke sharing hampers for the staff at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital (RMCH), a hospital that Theo has supported over the last decade.
Wendy said: "As soon as I was invited to take part I knew I couldn't say no. Not only is it a fantastic cause but the amount of support Theo gives small businesses like mine is fantastic. When he made me a winner in 2018 it was such a huge confidence boost."
The #NHS70 project invites businesses, celebrities and individuals to recognise and celebrate 70 years of the NHS.