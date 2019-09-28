AN exhibition of compositions by British X-ray artist has been unveiled at a York gallery.
Making his debut with this collection, Nick Veasey is showcasing his work at Castle Fine Art in Castlegate.
Veasey is known for his innovative method which combines art and science, seeking to 'strip away the layers of everyday life'.
The exhibition exposes the many layers of objects such as teddy bears, flowers, articles of clothing and a car.
Veasey said: “We live in a world obsessed with image, what we look like, what our clothes, houses and cars look like.
“I like to counter this obsession with superficial appearances by using X-rays to strip back the layers and show what it is like under the surface.”
Felicity Whittingham, gallery manager at Castle Fine Art, said: “Nick’s work is highly technical and unlike anything we have exhibited before, so we were very excited to release it in our gallery.”
The exhibition opened on Friday.