Three quarters of women say that the menopause caused them to change their life and over half say it had a negative impact on their lives but according to a local fitness expert, exercise can help you to reduce the negative menopausal symptoms such as hot flushes, anxiety, sleep, brain fog, and painful muscles.

World Menopause Day is on October 18 and local health and wellness coach Michael Phan wants women in or heading toward the change to be aware of the benefits of taking back control of your health and fitness can have on the menopause.

Michael, 39, says: “Menopause is an important transition in a woman's life and exercise during and after this time can have many benefits to help make it easier for them.

“Due to the decrease in oestrogen levels when they hit menopause they are at a higher risk of heart disease and osteoporosis. Helping them maintain a healthy weight relieves stress and improves quality of life.”

With this in mind Michael has some tips on what exercise and health measures to take...

• Set realistic, achievable goals Don’t try to do too much too soon and update your goals as you progress and get higher fitness levels

• Strengthen your bones. Exercise can slow bone loss after menopause, which lowers the risk of fractures and osteoporosis. Finding activities that progressively load the bones with weight can help fight against this risk

• Aerobic activity. Aerobic activity can help you shed excess pounds and maintain a healthy weight. Try brisk walking, jogging, biking, swimming or water aerobics.

• Strength training. Regular strength training can help you reduce body fat, strengthen your muscles and burn calories more efficiently. Try weight machines, hand-held weights and increase the weight or resistance level as you get stronger. Always seek advice to work out safely.

• Expert Guidance. Seeking the help from an expert that has already worked with women who have been at this stage of their life will give you the confidence in doing what works.

• Accountability. Finding someone else to be answerable to will increase the likelihood of you sticking to your new regime rather than having the option to talk yourself out of doing the things that will actually help.

• Sustainability. Taking an approach that you find enjoyable and fun can mean the (long term) difference between you being able to maintain your regime as a habit or finding yourself falling off the wagon again in a few weeks/months time.

Find out more: michaelphan.co.uk