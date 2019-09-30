AWARDS which shine a light on farm retailers are open for entries from tomorrow, Tuesday.

Farm shops, farmers' markets and trade suppliers in and around York, North and East Yorkshire are being urged to compete for national recognition in the Farm Retail Awards 2020.

A new category, the Rising Star Award, celebrates shops or markets that have been in business for 36 months or less, while the Lifetime Achievement Award recognises an individual who has made a lasting impression on the industry.

Other categories include: large farm shop (turnover over £1.5m); small farm shop (turnover under £1.5m); farmers’ market; farm café/restaurant; trade supplier member.

The awards are run by the Farm Retail Association (FRA) whose chairman Rob Copley said: “These are the only awards that are judged by fellow farm retailers and to win is a huge accolade. We would encourage everyone to get involved, this is your chance to recognise your team and promote your achievements to your customers.”

Finalists will be celebrated at a gala dinner on March 3, part of the FRA’s annual industry conference. All FRA members are eligible to enter, free of charge. Visit www.farma.org.uk/farm-retail-awards-2020.