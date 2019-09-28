YORK grandmother Judith Kirk has completed a 21-mile swim in Lake Windermere and raised almost £1,700 for charity.

The swim, which took place last Saturday, was in aid of Oscar’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity, in memory of Oscar Hughes, the Dunnington youngster who died five years ago of a brain tumour. Judith, 56, who only took up swimming eight years ago to beat diabetes, is a trustee of the charity.

Judith, who works as an assistant director of children’s services at North Yorkshire County Council, said she began the 14-hour swim in the fog which forced the support boat to change route and hug the edge of the lake.

She admitted to struggling around the 15-mile mark, but was spurred on by thoughts of her health, Oscar’s charity and Sarah Thomas, who swam the Channel four times two weeks ago.

Judith hopes to swim the channel – just once – in 2021.