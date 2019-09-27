PLANS have been unveiled to transform the area around Selby station.

The proposals, drawn up by Selby District Council and North Yorkshire County Council, include a brand new frontage and an eastern entrance to Selby station, new public spaces linking the station to the town centre and even a brand new bridge over the Ouse for people and bikes.

The councils are bidding for government money to help make this happen.

It is called the Transforming Cities Fund and is designed to improve productivity by investing in better transport infrastructure around cities.

The councils have been working with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and partners across the Leeds City Region to put forward a bid. TransPennine Express, Network Rail and Arriva Buses are also closely involved.

Funding for improvements has not yet been agreed. The Selby station proposals are being considered as part of a competitive process. The West Yorkshire Combined Authority and partners are expecting a decision in the spring of 2020. Ahead of this, Selby District Council is asking for people to tell them what they think of the plans. A consultation on the proposals is underway and will run until October 21. To take part, visit: https://www.selby.gov.uk/ambitious-plans-redevelop-selby-station.

There will be public exhibitions on Tuesday (late afternoon and early evening) and Wednesday (early morning) at Selby railway station; Friday, from 11am to 7pm, at Selby District Council customer contact centre, Market Cross, Selby; and on October 5, from 9am and 3pm, also at Selby District Council customer contact centre.

“This could be a once in a generation chance to totally lift this part of Selby town centre”, explained the district council’s executive member with responsibility for economic development, Cllr David Buckle.

“We want to create a new landscaped link for pedestrians between the station and our beautiful abbey. We also want to improve links to the station from big new development sites, to make it easier for people to cycle and walk to the bus and railway stations.

“We’re really excited about the possibilities this gives us to do something really special for this part of the town. Selby district is the fastest-growing in North Yorkshire and we’re seeing lots of new investment in Selby town centre. Setting out bold and ambitious plans like this is a way in which the district council can support this new investment and continue this transformation.”

The proposals include:

• Creating a new station frontage plus a pedestrian entrance direct to platform two from the east

• Creating a new public space outside the station

• A brand new walking and cycling route through Selby Park to better link the station with the abbey and town centre

• A new route underneath Park Street bridge to link with Portholme Road (to avoid the current steep stairways)

• Remodelling the bus station and improving facilities for bus and rail passengers, with better links between buses and trains

• Opening up new station car parking

• Potential new development sites near the station

If funding is available, the councils are also seeking to deliver the following:

• A brand new footbridge link across the river to the Olympia Park development

• Upgrading the footpaths and introducing new cycle routes along Ousegate

• Extending the improvements from the station towards the Selby Canal Basin, with a brand new canal footbridge.

North Yorkshire county councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said: “This is a great opportunity to secure funding that could really help to transform some of the gateways in the Leeds City Region. We’ve looked at potential barriers to people accessing public transport, cycling and walking and devised schemes would enable us to address these issues. We’re pleased to be working with Selby, along with Harrogate and Craven, the other North Yorkshire districts within the Leeds City Region, to develop proposals and to ensure that the bids succeed.”

Cllr Kim Groves, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee, added: “Selby’s proposals are one of a number of schemes we’re considering to put forward for funding. The Transforming Cities Fund is money from the government to improve connections between places to improve productivity and increase business investment. The Selby district is emerging as a key area for new investment right at the heart of Yorkshire - unlocking funding such as this help to further support the area. We await a funding decision on this scheme by spring 2020 from government”.

Selby District Council is working alongside the West Yorkshire Combined Authority as although the council is part of North Yorkshire and the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership, it is also within the Leeds City Region LEP area.