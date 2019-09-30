A TOURIST suffered permanent scars and could have been blinded when a man “glassed” her in a York pub, a court heard.

Alexander James Webster’s victim had thought York was a "nice" city - but now doubted she would return, the court was told.

He was part of a “rowdy, drunken group” in the White Horse, Bootham, on Saturday, March 30, when she was having a quiet drink with her partner, said Martin Robertshaw, prosecuting.

Webster threw a glass at another man. But it missed the intended victim and hit the tourist, leaving her with cuts to her nose, throat and top of her hand.

No-one appeared to notice what had happened, and she had to yell she had been “glassed” before bar staff went to her assistance, said the barrister.

In a personal statement to the court, the woman said she now had a permanent scar on the bridge of her nose.

“I believed this city to be a nice town up until this incident,” she said.

“I now have second thoughts about attending York again.”

Jailing Webster for 20 months, Judge Sean Morris said: “It hit her …. right between the eyes. You could have blinded her.”

Webster, 24, of Osbaldwick Lane, York, pleaded guilty at York Crown Court to causing actual bodily harm and possessing cannabis found on him on his arrest.

He has a string of convictions for violence and vandalism.

At the time of the pub incident he was on a community order given by York magistrates for racially aggravated actual bodily harm, racial assault and other assaults all committed in the early hours of November 19, 2017, in Bishopthorpe Road.

“What on earth was that (case) doing at the magistrates, it was far too serious for the magistrates to deal with,” the judge said.

He told Webster: “There is only so much the courts are prepared to put up with. The community order didn’t work. The time has come to teach you a lesson. You have only yourself to blame.”

For Webster, Keith Whitehouse said the catalyst for his offending was alcohol. He also suffered from depression.

He believed the man he aimed the glass at had attacked his uncle.

He had had a difficult childhood, including the death of his father when he was 10 or 11.