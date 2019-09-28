AN INFAMOUS British double act returned to North Yorkshire earlier this month to host an event in aid of a children’s charity.

Comedians Tommy Cannon and Bobby Ball hosted a concert to raise funds for the Snappy Trust in Sherburn-in-Elmet.

David Brown, a patron for the trust, said: “It was a fantastic event with an extremely appreciative audience.”

The concert, held at the Eversley Park Centre, was an ‘audience with’ event at which the former TV stars were reunited for their comedy double act.

This was followed by a question and answer session with both hosts.

The performance closed with a standing ovation from the entire audience.

The evening also included a raffle and a small auction.

The event raised a total of £5730 for the charity. A cheque was handed over by Tommy, who is an ambassador for the York-based charity, which cares for children and young adults with disabilities.

Snappy Trust service manager, Anne Stamp, runs the centre in Lowther Street day to day.

She said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who gave up their time to bring the event together.”

Mark Baddon, a keen charity worker, also helped to organise the event.

This was the first event Cannon and Ball have done with the charity. However, David suggested that they would be open to working with the duo again.

David said: “This was a first for us as we usually host different events such as black tie dinners.

“We are open to do anything to raise money for this great charity.”

Cannon and Ball are best known for their hit ITV programme ‘The Cannon and Ball Show’ which ran from 1979 - 1988.