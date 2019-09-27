HUNDREDS of students celebrated getting their degrees from a York college -with a ceremony held for the first time in York Minster.

About 250 graduands got their undergraduate degrees for the successful completion of their studies at Askham Bryan College at a ceremony on Thursday night.

The college, on the outskirts of the city, is renowned for its wide range of specialist land-based higher and further education programmes across six campuses in the North, delivers undergraduate and Postgraduate provision at its University Centre at the York campus.

Dr Tim Whitaker, the college’s acting chief executive officer and principal, said: “The opportunity to hold this year’s graduation ceremony at the revered York Minster in its spectacular setting will be quite a memorable event for all our graduands as they complete their student journey with us.

"We wish them every success and know they will endeavour to make great contributions to the communities they live and work.”

Canon Dr Christopher Collingwood, Canon Chancellor at York Minster, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the staff, students, parents and families to the first ever Askham Bryan College graduation ceremony to take place at York Minster.

"We are pleased that Minster is the place where these students will reflect upon and celebrate their academic achievement and look forward to fulfilling their potential in the choices they make for the future.”

The graduation featured guest speaker David Wiseman, who is The Royal Foundation’s Head of Programmes: Supporting Those Who Serve.

The former Army Captain, who is from Tadcaster, was injured in 2009 while serving the 2nd Battalion of the Yorkshire Regiment in Afghanistan.

He has since played a critical role in launching the Invictus Games alongside Prince Harry and has competed in three games and served as UK Team Captain in 2016.

Askham Bryan specialises in rurally-focused education and offers full and part-time further and higher education.