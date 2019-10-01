ALZHEIMER’S Research UK is looking for people living across North Yorkshire to help increase the number of orange collection tins placed throughout the area.
They need passionate volunteers to help turn North Yorkshire orange by placing and maintaining collection tins in local shops and businesses such as newsagents, pubs, butchers, post offices, farm shops, chemists.
The charity said the more collection tins, the more money raised for vital dementia research.
A spokesperson for the charity commented: “This is a flexible and simple volunteering opportunity that can work around the coordinator’s other commitments, while helping Alzheimer’s Research UK raise funds and awareness in the local community.”
Anyone interested in becoming a collection tin co-ordinator should contact Claire Priestwood, Alzheimer’s Research UK’s regional fundraising officer for Yorkshire, by emailing claire.priestwood@alzheimersresearchuk.org or calling 07799 902428.
For further information about Alzheimer’s Research UK, or to find out more about fundraising for the charity, call 0300 111 5555 or visit www.alzheimersresearchuk.org