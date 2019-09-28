GOLFERS are being invited to take to the fairway to raise funds for a local charitable foundation.

The Three Bears Foundation is holding its Charity Golf Day on Friday, October 4 at Sandburn Hall Golf Club between York and Malton.

All proceeds will go towards the work of the foundation, which was set up in memory of York resident Jane Burn by her husband Mark and their son Chris.

The foundation has raised £80,000 in just 16 months for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

The Charity Golf Day will include coffee and bacon roll, a two-course meal for participants, and there will be a raffle with prizes up for grabs.

It costs £50 per person and £200 for a team of four to enter.

For more information, call Mark on 07715 051995 or email him at porridge@threebears.org.uk

Mark and Chris formed the foundation after Jane died from pancreatic cancer in late 2017.

“Chris and his friends wanted to do something meaningful, so 10 of them decided to run the marathon in New York in Jane’s memory and to raise funds, from which the idea of building it into a permanent foundation for the future was developed,” Mark explained.