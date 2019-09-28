A COUPLE who ran a Thai takeaway for four years have taken the next step and opened their first restaurant in York.

After a year of hard graft, Alex and Lamai Keogh are now celebrating the launch of Bamboo Thai restaurant.

And to ensure they have the authentic ingredients, they also run their own Thai supermarket, importing fresh produce every week.

The couple opened Bamboo Thai takeaway in 2014, and have relocated from 17 Hull Road to bigger premises at number 11. Their 58-seater restaurant has a function room for hire, a full licence and a bar.

Alex, whose wife is head chef, said: “It has taken over our life for a whole year. We have been very hands-on. The building needed so much work to meet regulations. The staircases needed replacing; we had to re-insulate the walls. We have restored the old Victorian tile floor. We have done a small extension at the rear for a disabled toilet; we had an extraction system put in, and upgraded the gas and electricity supply.”

The interior features bamboo to reflect the name and theme.

“We are really pleased now,” added Alex. “It has a lovely feel and the feedback has been brilliant. We have had people coming back three or four times already. One couple came on our first night, and returned on our second. One family has come four times within 10 days.

“That’s what we rely on where we are. The locals are our customers. That’s why it’s so important that our food is consistent. If we lose the local trade, we can’t rely on tourists. We know half of our customers by name. They come in every week or fortnight.

“It’s a new challenge, and we are hopeful for the future.”

The couple, who have two daughters, previously drove to Leeds each week to source certain Thai ingredients but now receive a fresh delivery from Thailand to their shop, Bua Yai, at 17a Hull Road at least once a week.

Bua Yai is named after Lamai’s home village in north east Thailand.

Ingredients available in the shop include golden mango, Thai sweet basil and the best-selling Durian fruit.

“We get people as far as Scarborough and Whitby coming to buy it,” said Alex.