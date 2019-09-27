A BANNED driver who failed his test 12 times fled police at more than twice the speed limit through Tang Hall, York Crown Court heard.

David John Cook, 34, repeatedly breaks court orders designed to keep him off the road,

He told the court his driving instructor had told him his driving ability was up to the test standard.

But he couldn't get a full driving licence because panic attacks had meant he had failed the driving theory test 12 times.

Jessica Randell, prosecuting, said a police officer used his car to block Cook's van when he spotted him driving on Hull Road at 3.30pm on June 30.

But when he got out to speak to Cook, the 34-year-old drove round his van by going on the pavement and drove off.

During the police chase that followed, Cook drove at more than 50 mph through 20 mph and 30 mph speed limit areas.

Eventually, the police officer had to break off the pursuit.

Cook, of York Road, Cliffe, was arrested on July 1 and initially denied being the driver.

The following day he admitted driving whilst disqualified and without insurance on Hopgrove Lane South on January 27 when he was on a community order for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance on October 3 on Stirling Road, Clifton Moor.

York magistrates jailed him for 18 weeks.

He denied dangerous driving on June 30 and was sent to York Crown Court where a trial date was set.

But after finishing the 18-week sentence, he changed his plea to guilty. He also admitted driving whilst disqualified and without insurance on June 30.

He was jailed for six months, banned from driving for another year and ordered to take an extended driving test.

Cook, who represented himself, said: "The only reason I drive is because of work purposes. I never do it for personal use. I have a business of my own and I have been let down by a member of staff. I have never driven with other people in the vehicle.

"I am truly sorry for what I have done."