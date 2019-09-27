AN accountant has been jailed for over three years for smuggling cocaine into North Yorkshire.

Steven Meakes, 41, from Harrogate, was sentenced to three years and four months at York Crown Court on Thursday, September 26, for attempting to import over £1,000 of cocaine to his home in Harrogate.

A court heard how on October 10, 2017, UK Border Force officers intercepted a parcel sent from an address in Belgium, addressed to Steven Meakes at his home in Harrogate.

Preliminary checks indicated that inside the parcel was a quantity of cocaine, with an approximate value of £1,200.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police then attended Meakes’ home address, a rented flat in Harrogate, and he was arrested.

A search was conducted at the property, where officers recovered various items including a bundle of clear zip-lock bags, a box containing a blade and black paper with white powder residue, a table tennis bat with white powder residue, latex gloves and a set of black weighing scales.

An investigation into his finances revealed Meakes had purchased over £21,000 worth of Bitcoin in the eight months before the interception of the drugs.

At the time of his arrest, Meakes, 41, was employed as an accountant.

When his phone and laptops were examined, investigators discovered search history relating to “best industries to make money”, “where to buy chemicals”, “drugs” and “parcel tracking”.

He was sentenced for importing a class A drug with intent to evade a prohibition, receiving a custodial sentence of three years and four months.