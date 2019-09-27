A MAJOR road in York has reopened after part of it was closed when a sinkhole appeared.

York Travel, the official travel feed from the council, confirmed at around 7.30am this morning (September 27) that Bishopthorpe Road was open again, but temporary traffic signals are still in place.

A section of the road, between the junctions of Charlton Street and Scarcroft Road, has been closed since around midday on September 16 after a sinkhole appeared while City of York Council was carrying out signal works.

Since September 9, vehicles have been prohibited from turning right from Scarcroft Road onto Bishopthorpe Road to allow the signal work to be undertaken.

Yesterday, the council announced that it would be carrying out overnight roadworks to resurface Bishopthorpe Road over two stages.

The first stage will take place over four nights between September 30 and October 4. The second stage will take place over four nights between October 15 and October 19 (weather permitting) between 7pm and 5am.

For the overnight works from September 30, crews will be resurfacing of the Bishopthorpe Road / Scarcroft Road junction.

For the overnight works from October 15, a temporary road closure from Church Lane to Middlethorpe Hall Hotel will be in place while works are taking place.