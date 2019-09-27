ANOTHER pub in the York area has suddenly closed its doors.

The New Inn at Stamford Bridge has shut this week, to the dismay and disgust of many customers.

Two other pubs in the centre of York which closed down suddenly over the summer - the York Arms near the Minster in High Petergate and the Brown Cow in Hope Street, off Walmgate - also remained shut yesterday.

The ground floor windows at the Brown Cow also continued to be boarded up.

Another pub in the York area, the Blacksmiths Arms on the A19 at Skelton, also remained closed yesterday.

All four pubs are owned by Samuel Smith’s Brewery of Tadcaster.

When The Press called the brewery yesterday to ask why they had shut and whether they would re-open - and if so when - a spokesman declined to make any comment.

The brewery also offered no explanation when the York Arms shut in July or the Brown Cow in August.

The landlady of the New Inn, situated near the bridge over the River Derwent in Stamford Bridge, also declined to comment yesterday.

But New Inn customers have been venting their feelings on Facebook below an announcement which simply stated: “Unfortunately the pub is closed.”

One person posted that they were "mortified", and added: “What a huge loss to the village.”

Another said: “Sorry to hear that. We had great fun at the weekend, playing darts and drinking some lovely ale. Hope it’s nothing too serious.”

A third customer posted: “Great biker meeting place for us. Not anymore, that’s a real shame.”

Many praised the landlord and landlady, who they said had worked hard to improve the pub.

Christopher Tregellis, chair of the York branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), said such pub closures were a concern.

He said that when pubs shut suddenly and unexpectedly, and without obvious reason, it caused inconvenience and confusion for customers and the local community.