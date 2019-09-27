CASTLE Howard has launched its autumn harvest and flower festival.

Organisers say visitors to the stately home near Malton will experience "stunning floral installations throughout the house that reflect the autumn landscape and the bounty of the harvest, using seasonal flowers and produce".

They added: "Designed by the team behind our extraordinary Christmas displays, Charlotte Lloyd Webber and her artistic designers, as well as local Yorkshire artists and crafters, expect a creative and lavish spectacle that showcases everything autumn has to offer.

“Look out for a stunning centrepiece in the Octagon; a Michaelmas dragon breathing flames of wheat. Made by the team behind the incredible 5 Gold Rings we displayed last Christmas, Figurehead Studios have created this mesmerizing showstopper especially for Castle Howard.” The festival continues until Sunday.