SHEPHERD Building Group has reported an increase in both revenue and profits.

The York-based business recorded total revenue of £320.5 million for 2018, up from £298.1 million in 2017.

Pre-tax profit also increased to £56.2 million from £50.9 million the previous year.

Chairman David Williams said that following the emergence of a strategy adopted for the restructure and the subsequent streamlining of its businesses, Shepherd Building Group welcomed the translation of the strategy into improved profitability.

“The results for Portakabin in 2018 reflect the continued investment made across the UK and continental Europe and our tireless commitment to deliver on time and to budget for our customers,” he said.

“I’m delighted to say that the growth opportunities available in Europe and the continued success of our business here in the UK has led to increased operating profits of £56 million in 2018.

“Looking to the future, we will continue our pan-European growth plan with further investment in our brand, new products and business infrastructure.”

Shepherd Group, based at New Lane, Huntington, was founded in 1890 and is said to be one of the leading family-owned private businesses in the UK.